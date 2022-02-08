US Declassifies Details of Including Ex-Honduran President on Corruption List - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The United States has declassified the details about the inclusion of former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez on the list of corrupt actors, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We are declassifying and publicizing the inclusion of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on the United States' Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list, under Section 353 of the United States-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, as amended, which generally makes the listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States. The Department included Hernandez on the list effective July 1, 2021," Blinken said on Monday.