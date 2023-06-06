US Declassifying Intelligence That Claims Russia Behind Kakhovka Plant Attack - Reports

The Biden administration is working to declassify intelligence information alleging that Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Ukraine, NBC News said on Tuesday, citing Western officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Biden administration is working to declassify intelligence information alleging that Russia is responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Ukraine, NBC news said on Tuesday, citing Western officials.

The White House is expected to release some of the information later in the day, the report said.

The motive of the attack is still unclear, these officials said. However, they said the damages at the plant appear likely to make it difficult for the Ukrainian troops to cross the river.

Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned earlier in the day the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP by the Ukrainian troops. Moscow called it a "terrorist attack" and urged the international community to condemn "criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities."