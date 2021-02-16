UrduPoint.com
US Declined Invitation To Attend Astana Talks On Syria - Russia's Presidential Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

The United States refused to attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, which start today in Russia's resort city of Sochi, in light of indecision on the Syria policy, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The United States refused to attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, which start today in Russia's resort city of Sochi, in light of indecision on the Syria policy, Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"We sent an invitation to our American partners to attend the Astana-15 conference, but regrettably we received a decline. In the time being the Americans are busy with internal matters and apparently haven't decided on an approach with regards to Syria. Well, we shall wait and see," Lavrentyev said.

