US Declines To Comment On Natanz Facility Incident, Iran's Accusations Against Israel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:09 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A US State Department spokesperson has declined to comment on the situation around Iran's Natanz nuclear facility and Tehran's accusations of Israeli involvement in the attack.
"We decline to comment," the spokesperson said to Sputnik
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran believes Israel was behind the recent power outage at the Natanz nuclear facility.
On Sunday, Iran reported an incident at its Natanz nuclear plant which has affected the facility's electricity distribution network in what Iran's vice president and atomic energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described as "nuclear terrorism." Tehran claims the "accident" was planned by Israel.