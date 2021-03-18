US Declines to Say If Washington Will Recall Ambassador in Russia for Consultations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter on Wednesday declined to say whether the Biden administration would recall its ambassador in Russia for consultations.

"We have nothing to comment on that," Porter said in a telephone briefing when asked if the United States would recall its ambassador in Russia for consultations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been invited to consultations in Moscow to analyze prospects for relations with Washington.