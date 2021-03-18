US Declines to Says If Washington Will Recall Ambassador in Russia for Consultations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter on Wednesday declined to say whether the Biden administration would recall its ambassador in Russia for consultations.

"We have nothing to comment on that," Porter said in a telephone briefing when asked if the United States would recall its ambassador in Russia for consultations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been invited to consultations in Moscow to analyze prospects for relations with Washington.

Porter further commented on the recall of the Russian ambassador, adding that the United States will work with Russia to advance US interests while holding Moscow accountable.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the consultation meeting will look at determining ways to improve Russia-US relations that are in a difficult state right now. The ministry said Russia wants to prevent "irreversible degradation" if the Americans are aware of the risks associated with it. This will be discussed during the consultations of the Russian Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with the Russian ambassador to Washington," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that buildup of sanctions pressure by Washington against Moscow did not add any chances for the normalization of bilateral relations, adding that the responsibility for this rests entirely with the United States.