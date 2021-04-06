US Decommissions Planes Used for 'Open Skies' Flights Over Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is going to retire two OC-135B planes that were used to fly unarmed military surveillance flights over Russia under the Open Skies Treaty, an accord abandoned by the Trump administration, the air force announced.

The US left the 1992 treaty in November, citing alleged violations by Russia. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that Moscow is completing domestic procedures to submit to the parliament a bill on the treaty denunciation, which means that Washington and its allies have 1.5 months left to decide on the fate of the surveillance flights deal.

"Since there is no longer a mission requirement for OC-135B, the Department of the Air Force has moved to initiate standard equipment disposition actions in accordance with regulations," an air force spokeswoman said, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the ageing, specially equipped planes, which conducted monitoring missions over Russia for nearly three decades, will be moved to the service's boneyard in Arizona in a few months.

During the 2020 campaign, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump's move to abandon the Open Skies Treaty. However, a flurry of Biden's executive orders reversing some of his predecessor's decisions has not included moves to rejoin the accord.