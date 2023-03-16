UrduPoint.com

US Deconfliction Channels With Russia In Syria, Europe Remain Open - Kirby

US deconfliction lines with Russia in Syria and in Europe remain open, and Washington uses them, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) US deconfliction lines with Russia in Syria and in Europe remain open, and Washington uses them, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We have deconfliction channels available to us with respect to the Russians in Syria as well as in Europe and we would want those deconfliction channels to remain open,"�Kirby said during a press briefing.

