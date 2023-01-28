US Decries 'Absolutely Horrific' Jerusalem Attack, in Touch With Israel - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) The United States condemns the "absolutely horrific" attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem and is in close contact with its Israeli partners, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said of Friday.

Earlier in the day, a man opened fire at people leaving a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood after Friday night prayers.

At least eight people were killed.

"This is absolutely horrific. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed and injured in this act of violence. We condemn this abhorrent terrorist attack in the strongest terms," Patel told a briefing.

US commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and Washington remains in direct touch with its Israeli partners, the spokesman added.