MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States is "dismayed" by instances in which pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong were not able to access their cards and accounts at HSBC due to China's "continued coercion" of the United Kingdom, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States is dismayed to learn that the Chinese Communist Party's [CPP] coercive bullying tactics against our friends in the United Kingdom continues. In the latest example, British bank HSBC has reportedly prevented Hong Kong-based executives at Next Media, a well-known publisher of pro-democracy publications, from accessing their credit cards and personal bank accounts," the statement read.

Pompeo further recalled how HSBC Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Wong endorsed Beijing's controversial Hong Kong security law last month.

"Free nations must ensure that corporate interests are not suborned by the CCP to aid its political repression. We stand ready to help the British government and its companies resist CCP bullying and stand for freedom," Pompeo added.

The Chinese government enacted the law on June 30 following a little more than a month-long review at the National People's Congress. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment, specifically concerning separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

The Western critics of the law fear that it might painfully limit Hong Kong's autonomy, which was guaranteed under the 1984 UK-Chinese agreement when Hong Kong was passed to China under the condition that it would enjoy exclusive rights and freedoms unheard of on the mainland.