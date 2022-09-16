UrduPoint.com

US Deepened Partnership With Taiwan, Plans To Continue Military Support - State Dept.

September 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Biden administration has deepened its partnership with Taiwan and is planning to continue supporting the Chinese province diplomatically, economically, and militarily amid ongoing tensions with Beijing, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"For our part, the Biden administration, we have deepened our partnership with Taiwan. We'll continue to do so with effective diplomatic, economic and military support," Price said during a press briefing.

The Biden administration appreciates the strong bipartisan support for Taiwan it has seen in Congress and across the United States, Price added.

On Wednesday, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022 that would provide the island with $4.5 billion in security aid and a $2 billion loan guarantee authority for the purchase of military equipment. The legislation would provide security assistance over a period of four years and designate Taiwan as a "Major Non-NATO Ally."

