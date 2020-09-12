US 'Deeply Concerned' 12 Hong Kong Activists Denied Access to Lawyers - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The US government is deeply concerned that 12 Hong Kong rights activists under arrest for the past two weeks are being denied access to their lawyers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The United States is deeply concerned that twelve Hong Kong democracy activists, arrested two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong by Guangdong Maritime Police, have been denied access to lawyers of their choice," Pompeo said on Friday.

Local authorities in Hong Kong have yet to provide information regarding the welfare of the 12 activists or the charges against them, Pompeo said.

"We question Chief Executive Lam's stated commitment to protecting the rights of Hong Kong residents, and call on authorities to ensure due process," the secretary of state added.

The activists were reportedly arrested off the coast of Hong Kong two weeks ago, Pompeo said.