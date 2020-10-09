UrduPoint.com
US 'Deeply Concerned' About Attack On UN Humanitarian Convoy In South Sudan - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:36 PM

US 'Deeply Concerned' About Attack on UN Humanitarian Convoy in South Sudan - State Dept.

The United States is very concerned about the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy that ocurred earlier in the week, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States is very concerned about the recent attack on a United Nations humanitarian convoy that ocurred earlier in the week, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a United Nations World food Program (WFP) humanitarian cargo convoy in South Sudan this week," Ortagus said.

The spokesperson also said that three aid workers were injured in the attack and one remains missing.

"We call on the government of South Sudan to investigate this attack fully and expeditiously and provide the security necessary to ensure the safety of aid workers who are delivering critical life-saving services and assistance," Ortagus said.

The United States is committed to providing humanitarian aid to the people in South Sudan despite the existing security concerns, Ortagus added.

