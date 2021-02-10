UrduPoint.com
US Deeply Concerned About Election Standoff In Somalia - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Deeply Concerned About Election Standoff in Somalia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States is profoundly concerned about the political standoff between Somali leaders, who have failed to strike a deal on holding new presidential elections in the country, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Somali opposition leaders announced they no longer recognized President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmaajo, after his term expired on Sunday and no progress was made about an election call.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the absence of an election implementation agreement in Somalia," Price told reporters.

The US calls on Somali political leaders to reengage in negotiations on an urgently needed election, that is critical to the country's future, Price said.

Price added that a prolonged political stalemate could undermine reform and counterterrorism efforts.

The general elections, initially scheduled for 2020, were repeatedly delayed for a number of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and hostilities with terrorists from the al-Shabaab militant group, linked to al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

The talks between the central government and all five Federal states on the organization of presidential election to replace Farmaajo, who has been in office since 2017, have been stalled, as the negotiators failed to reach a compromise last week, before his term expired.

