US Deeply Concerned About Reports Of Mass Arrests Of Protesters In Iran - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 10:52 PM

US Deeply Concerned About Reports of Mass Arrests of Protesters in Iran - Sullivan

The United States is deeply concerned about reports of alleged mass arrests and trials of protesters in Iran and welcomes new sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Iranian individuals and entities, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The United States is deeply concerned about reports of alleged mass arrests and trials of protesters in Iran and welcomes new sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Iranian individuals and entities, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned about reports from Iran of mass arrests, sham trials, and now a death sentence for protesters voicing legitimate demands against a government that systematically denies basic dignity and freedom to its people," Sullivan said in a statement. "We welcome the new sanctions adopted today by the European Union and the United Kingdom against 29 Iranian individuals and three entities involved in the violent crackdown on protesters."

The United States demands Iran to cease the alleged torture and mistreatment of political prisoners, including with respect to Hossein Ronaghi, and pledges to hold those responsible for them accountable, the statement said.

Thousands of people have been rallying across Iran since September to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to protesters, she was beaten to death by officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, saying that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The protests are mainly taking place in the provinces of Gilan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Tehran, and Kurdistan. The Iranian authorities accuse the United States and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to officials.

