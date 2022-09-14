UrduPoint.com

US 'Deeply Concerned' By Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:24 AM

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both - Kirby

The United States is deeply concerned about clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and remains in active contact with both sides, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The United States is deeply concerned about clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and remains in active contact with both sides, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We remain deeply concerned about reports of continued attacks along that border, including reports of shelling and significant damage to civilian infrastructure," Kirby told a briefing.

He added that Washington is "actively engaged with both the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments" over the matter.

Hostilities broke out again on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Monday night, with the parties blaming each other for the flareup. According to Yerevan, the Azerbaijani military struck its territory with artillery and drones.

The Azerbaijani government stated that Armenia fired at the positions of Azerbaijani troops on the border and clashes ensued. Both sides reported casualties.

The parties later agreed on a ceasefire. Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that the ceasefire was achieved thanks to Russian efforts, but there is still a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to take immediate measures.

An extraordinary meeting of the organization's permanent council convened on Tuesday at the request of Yerevan, during which council members expressed extreme concern about the situation and considered proposals regarding possible use of CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation.

Related Topics

Russia Washington White House Yerevan Armenia United States Border Government

Recent Stories

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

47 seconds ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

48 seconds ago
 EU's Energy-Intensive Industries Call for Urgent R ..

EU's Energy-Intensive Industries Call for Urgent Relief Measures Amid High Price ..

50 seconds ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

32 minutes ago
 Tennis: Davis Cup results

Tennis: Davis Cup results

32 minutes ago
 Third Back-up Power Line to ZNPP Restored - IAEA

Third Back-up Power Line to ZNPP Restored - IAEA

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.