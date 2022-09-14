US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both - Kirby

The United States is deeply concerned about clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and remains in active contact with both sides, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We remain deeply concerned about reports of continued attacks along that border, including reports of shelling and significant damage to civilian infrastructure," Kirby told a briefing.

He added that Washington is "actively engaged with both the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments" over the matter.

Hostilities broke out again on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Monday night, with the parties blaming each other for the flareup. According to Yerevan, the Azerbaijani military struck its territory with artillery and drones.

The Azerbaijani government stated that Armenia fired at the positions of Azerbaijani troops on the border and clashes ensued. Both sides reported casualties.

The parties later agreed on a ceasefire. Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik that the ceasefire was achieved thanks to Russian efforts, but there is still a lot of work to be done, since Yerevan appealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to take immediate measures.

An extraordinary meeting of the organization's permanent council convened on Tuesday at the request of Yerevan, during which council members expressed extreme concern about the situation and considered proposals regarding possible use of CSTO mechanisms to resolve the situation.