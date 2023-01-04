UrduPoint.com

US 'deeply Concerned' By Israeli Minister's Visit To Al-Aqsa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 07:16 PM

US 'deeply concerned' by Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa

The US is "deeply concerned" Tuesday by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvi's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound despite warnings that it could stoke tension

WASHINGTON , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):The US is "deeply concerned" Tuesday by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvi's visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound despite warnings that it could stoke tension.

"We're deeply concerned by any unilateral actions that have the potential to exacerbate tensions precisely because we want to see the opposite happen," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference. "We want to see tensions reduced. We want to see tensions diminish," he said.

"The United States stands firmly for preservation of the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem," Price told reporters in response to a question about the visit that sparked tensions in the region. Any "unilateral actions" undercutting the historic status quo are "unacceptable," he said.

The visit has the "potential to exacerbate tensions and to provoke violence," he said. "We continue to be deeply concerned by that very intensifying violence in the West Bank."

Related Topics

Visit Bank Jerusalem Stoke Price United States Mosque

Recent Stories

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

5 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

5 minutes ago
 Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufactur ..

Top global pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers gathering at DUPHAT 2023 N ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Servic ..

Sharjah Ruler directs employees of &#039;My Services&#039; to join SCDA

35 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scho ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) disburses scholarships to needy students

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto for comprehensive crackdown agains ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.