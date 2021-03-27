UrduPoint.com
US, 'deeply Concerned,' Calls For Bolivia To Free Jailed Ex-president

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

US, 'deeply concerned,' calls for Bolivia to free jailed ex-president

The United States said Saturday it was "deeply concerned by growing signs of anti-democratic behavior" in Bolivia and urged La Paz to release former interim president Jeanine Anez and other ex-officials jailed over an alleged coup attempt

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States said Saturday it was "deeply concerned by growing signs of anti-democratic behavior" in Bolivia and urged La Paz to release former interim president Jeanine Anez and other ex-officials jailed over an alleged coup attempt.

A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was adding its voice to those of the European Union, Bolivian Catholic bishops and several rights groups "who have publicly raised serious questions regarding the legality of these arrests... apparent violations of due process in their execution, and the highly politicized nature of the Bolivian government's prosecution." Blinken called on the Bolivian government "to make clear its support for peace, democracy and national reconciliation, including by releasing the detained former officials pending an independent and transparent inquiry." The statement came only days after Bolivia had cautioned diplomats from the United States and Brazil to "not interfere" in its internal affairs over the Anez case.

Conservative politician Anez was arrested this month on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy over what her predecessor and political rival Evo Morales claims was a coup attempt against him, but which her allies called a political attack.

Anez came to power in November 2019 after Morales and several senior allies in his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party resigned amid widespread protests over his controversial re-election to an unconstitutional fourth term.

As Morales fled into exile, Anez was the most senior parliamentarian left and was sworn in by congress as the interim president despite the lack of a quorum, with many MAS legislators boycotting the session.

Morales and his MAS allies then claimed they had been the victims of a coup.

The MAS was re-elected to power last year, and now controls the presidency and congress.

