US Deeply Concerned Over 'Not Free And Fair' Belarus Election - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States is deeply concerned over the conduct of the Belarusian presidential election and does not consider the vote free or fair, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about the conduct of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, which was not free and fair," Pompeo said. "Severe restrictions on ballot access for candidates, prohibition of local independent observers at polling stations, intimidation tactics employed against opposition candidates, and the detentions of peaceful protesters and journalists marred the process."