US Deeply Concerned Russia Has Plans To Move Into Ukraine To Destabilize Country - Blinken

Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:29 PM

The United States is gravely worried that Moscow has made plans for an incursion into Ukraine to destabilize the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine," Blinken said following a NATO ministerial meeting in Riga.

"The plans include efforts to destabilize Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations."

