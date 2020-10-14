UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Deeply Disappointed After Russia, China Elected To UN Human Rights Council- State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Deeply Disappointed After Russia, China Elected to UN Human Rights Council- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US government has expressed deep disappointment over the election of Russia, China and Cuba to the governing board of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the body, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus in a statement.

"The United States is deeply disappointed by the election of China, Russia and Cuba to seats on the UN Human Rights Council," Ortagus said via Twitter on Tuesday. "The election of some of the world's worst human rights offenders to these positions makes a farce of the Council's mission."

Earlier on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Trump withdrew the United States from the UNHRC in 2018 due to bias against Israel and urged UN member states to take immediate action to reform the Human Rights Council.

"Unfortunately, those calls went unheeded, and today the UN General Assembly once again elected countries with abhorrent human rights records, including China, Russia, and Cuba. Venezuela was elected in 2019. These elections only further validate the US decision to withdraw," Pompeo said.

The US government has acted to punish alleged human rights abusers in Xinjiang, Myanmar, Iran, and elsewhere, Pompeo added.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World United Nations Israel Iran Russia China Twitter Trump Myanmar United States Cuba Venezuela 2018 2019 From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

1 hour ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

1 hour ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

1 hour ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

2 hours ago

Turkey calls for four-way talks on Karabakh with R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.