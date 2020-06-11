UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:07 PM

US 'Deeply Disappointed' After Turkish Court Convicts Consulate Employee - Embassy

The United States is very disappointed about a Turkish court decision to convict US Consulate employee Metin Topuz, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States is very disappointed about a Turkish court decision to convict US Consulate employee Metin Topuz, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement on Thursday.

"US officials observed every hearing in the trial of Metin Topuz in Istanbul, and we are deeply disappointed in today's decision," the US Embassy said via Twitter. "We have seen no credible evidence to support this conviction and hope it will swiftly be overturned."

Earlier on Thursday, an Istanbul court sentenced Topuz to eight years and nine months in prison.

The Turkish authorities arrested Topuz in October 2017 on charges of undermining Turkey's constitutional order, espionage and attempt to overthrow the Turkish government. The authorities said Topuz was linked to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO). Ankara considers FETO to have been behind the 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey.

The US Embassy said in the statement that Topuz performed outstanding work appreciated and lauded by officials and citizens of both countries.

"Under our direction, he promoted law enforcement cooperation between Turkey and the US, contributing to the safety of people in both nation," the statement said. "The allegations made about Mr. Topuz's official duties misrepresent both the scope and nature of the important work undertaken by our local staff on behalf of the US government and in the promotion of our bilateral relationship."

Topuz's arrest resulted in a rift between the United States and Turkey and the tewo countries briefly suspended visa services over it. The United States has argued that the charges against Topuz were baseless and undermined the bilateral partnership.

