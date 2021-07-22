US 'Deeply Disappointed' China Rejected WHO Plan to Study COVID-19 Origins - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Biden administration continues to support phase two of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus despite China's decision to reject the probe, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The US supports the WHO plan for phase two, which commits to ensuring these studies are scientific, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. We have certainly seen the PRC's [China's] comments, again, rejecting phase two of the WHO study. We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible, and frankly, dangerous," Psaki said during a press conference.