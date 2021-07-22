UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Deeply Disappointed' China Rejected WHO Plan To Study COVID-19 Origins - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:20 PM

US 'Deeply Disappointed' China Rejected WHO Plan to Study COVID-19 Origins - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Biden administration continues to support phase two of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus despite China's decision to reject the probe, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The US supports the WHO plan for phase two, which commits to ensuring these studies are scientific, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. We have certainly seen the PRC's [China's] comments, again, rejecting phase two of the WHO study. We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible, and frankly, dangerous," Psaki said during a press conference.

Related Topics

World China White House From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

38 minutes ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

53 minutes ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

54 minutes ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

2 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

3 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.