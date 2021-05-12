US 'Deeply Engaged' With Israel, Palestinians to Deescalate Violence - Blinken

The United States is actively engaged with the Israelis and the Palestinians as well as with regional to deescalate the ongoing violence, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We are deeply engaged across the board - the State Department, the White House, the senior officials - with the Israelis, with Palestinians, with other countries and partners in the region to call for and push for deescalation," Blinken said.