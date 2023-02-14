UrduPoint.com

US 'Deeply Troubled' By Israel's Choice To Advance Settlement, Legalize Outposts - Blinken

The United States is deeply troubled by Israel's decision to advance nearly 10,000 settlement units and legalize nine outposts in the West Bank, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We are deeply troubled by Israel's decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law," Blinken said in a statement.

The US opposes any unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, the statement said.

The US calls on all parties to avoid additional actions that could further escalate tensions in the region, the statement added.

Israel's actions undermine prospects for a negotiated two-state solution, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday during a press briefing.

Any actions that move the parties further away from a two-state solution is detrimental to Israel's long-term security, its identity as a Jewish democratic state, and the vision of equal rights for Israelis and Palestinians, Blinken said.

