WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The United States is concerned by the Moscow City Court's decision to uphold US citizen Trevor Reed's nine-year prison sentence for assaulting police officers, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"We are deeply troubled by a Moscow court's decision to uphold the nine-year jail sentence for Trevor Reed. The US will continue to work on Trevor's behalf until Russia does the right thing and returns him to his family. Trevor has been deprived of his freedom for far too long," Price said in a statement via Twitter.

Reed was arrested in Moscow in August 2019 after he attacked officers responding to an altercation between the 28-year-old from Texas and two women. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in the police car while they were taking him in for questioning, nearly causing a crash.

Last week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) approved two resolutions calling on Russia to immediately release Reed and Paul Whelan, another US citizen serving jail time under espionage charges.