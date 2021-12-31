UrduPoint.com

US Deeply Troubled By Sudan Government's Use Of Lethal Force Against Protesters - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 04:40 AM

US Deeply Troubled by Sudan Government's Use of Lethal Force Against Protesters - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States is "deeply concerned" about reports that the Sudanese authorities are using lethal force to suppress protests, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

"Deeply troubled by reports that Sudanese security forces used lethal force against protesters, blacked out the internet, and attempted to shutdown media outlets," Blinken said via Twitter on Thursday.

The United States stands with the people of Sudan as they demand freedom, peace and justice, Blinken added.

Earlier in the day, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors released a statement saying that four civilians were killed in Omdurman when security forces opened fire on the participating in anti-coup protests.

The death toll among civilians has risen to 52 since the military coup of December 19, 2019, the statement said.

Protesters have taken to the streets since the Sudanese military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25. Hamdock was reinstated on November 21 after signing a deal that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. The protesters have demanded a transition to a fully civilian rule.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Internet Twitter Omdurman United States Sudan October November December 2019 Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

3 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

3 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

3 hours ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

3 hours ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.