WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The United States is "deeply concerned" about reports that the Sudanese authorities are using lethal force to suppress protests, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

"Deeply troubled by reports that Sudanese security forces used lethal force against protesters, blacked out the internet, and attempted to shutdown media outlets," Blinken said via Twitter on Thursday.

The United States stands with the people of Sudan as they demand freedom, peace and justice, Blinken added.

Earlier in the day, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors released a statement saying that four civilians were killed in Omdurman when security forces opened fire on the participating in anti-coup protests.

The death toll among civilians has risen to 52 since the military coup of December 19, 2019, the statement said.

Protesters have taken to the streets since the Sudanese military led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 25. Hamdock was reinstated on November 21 after signing a deal that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. The protesters have demanded a transition to a fully civilian rule.