UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defeating Radical Left, Coronavirus, Trump Says On July 4 At White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

US Defeating Radical Left, Coronavirus, Trump Says on July 4 at White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) In his Independence Day address, US President Donald Trump said the radical left and the coronavirus will be defeated.

"We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms," Trump said in his July 4 White House address, referring to the George Floyd protests.

According to Trump, the US is in the process of defeating the radical left, anarchists and looters.

"We will defend, protect, and preserve American way of life - which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America," the US president stressed.

Trump yet again referred to COVID-19 as "the virus that came from China" and promised that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine "long before the end of the year."

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned against mass gatherings on July 4 and has urged people to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The White House Independence Day celebration is taking place solely on Federal land, so Bowser has no right to shut it down despite coronavirus concerns.

The coronavirus infection has been spreading in the United States, which has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (over 2.8 million) out of all the countries and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,600), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus fears have not stopped protesters participating in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, organized across the US over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody on May 25. Many demonstrations have turned violent. Protesters have been tearing down confederate monuments and statues of explorer Christopher Columbus.

Related Topics

Police China White House Trump Man George Independence Columbus United States May July All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

4 hours ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

5 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

5 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

5 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.