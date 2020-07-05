US Defeating Radical Left, Coronavirus, Trump Says on July 4 at White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) In his Independence Day address, US President Donald Trump said the radical left and the coronavirus will be defeated.

"We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms," Trump said in his July 4 White House address, referring to the George Floyd protests.

According to Trump, the US is in the process of defeating the radical left, anarchists and looters.

"We will defend, protect, and preserve American way of life - which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America," the US president stressed.

Trump yet again referred to COVID-19 as "the virus that came from China" and promised that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine "long before the end of the year."

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned against mass gatherings on July 4 and has urged people to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The White House Independence Day celebration is taking place solely on Federal land, so Bowser has no right to shut it down despite coronavirus concerns.

The coronavirus infection has been spreading in the United States, which has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (over 2.8 million) out of all the countries and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,600), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus fears have not stopped protesters participating in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, organized across the US over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody on May 25. Many demonstrations have turned violent. Protesters have been tearing down confederate monuments and statues of explorer Christopher Columbus.