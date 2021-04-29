US Defendant Admits Guilt in Nationwide Theft of Cryptocurrency - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) A man in the US state of Massachusetts pleaded guilty of running a scheme to take over victims' social media accounts and stealing hundreds of thousands of Dollars in cryptocurrency, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Eric Meiggs, 23, of Brockton, admitted that he and one or more co-conspirators targeted victims who appeared to have significant amounts of cryptocurrency and those who had high value or 'OG' [original gangster] social media account Names," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Using an illegal practice known as "SIM-swapping," Meiggs and others also hacked into online accounts to steal or attempt to steal more than $530,000 in cryptocurrency from at least ten victims throughout the United States, the release said.

Meiggs pleaded guilty to each of seven counts in an indictment, charging him with conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse, and aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15, and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison to be served consecutively with any other sentence, according to the release.