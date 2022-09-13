US Defends Biosecurity Cooperation With Ukraine - State Dept.

The United States once again defended its biosecurity cooperation with Ukraine on Tuesday, arguing that their activities support the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

In late June, Russia formally requested a formal consultative meeting of states-parties to the BWC after providing documents proving that the US is funding a network of biological laboratories in Ukraine. Last week, the meeting, called by Russia, ended in Geneva.

"Technical experts from the US and Ukrainian delegations unambiguously explained their cooperation and U.S. assistance related to public health facilities, biosafety, biosecurity, and disease surveillance as part of the broader US Cooperative Threat Reduction Program," State Department spokesman Ned price said in a release.

"The United States and Ukraine also highlighted how such activities are consistent with and further support the provisions of the BWC, particularly Article X, which promotes cooperation and assistance by States Parties."

Price dismissed Russia's allegations that the US was developing biological weapons in Ukraine, calling it part of the country's "ongoing disinformation campaign" and an attempt to "malign peaceful U.S. cooperation with Ukraine."

In February, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million on the biological laboratories in Ukraine which were part of the US military biological program