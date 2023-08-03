Open Menu

US Defense Assistant Secretary, Senior Chinese Diplomat Discuss Military Ties - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner discussed bilateral defense relations and regional security with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Director-General Yang Tao, US Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said on Wednesday.

"Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Dr.

Ely Ratner spoke today (August 2) with PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs Director-General Yang Tao," Meiners said in a press release. "Assistant Secretary Ratner and Director Yang discussed US-PRC defense relations, as well as regional security issues."

Ratner emphasized during the talk that the department continues to seek open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and China, according to the release.

