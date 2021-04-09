US Defense Attache in Kiev Wears Uniform With 'Ukraine or Death' Shoulder Sleeve Insignia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Colonel Brittany Stewart, the US defense attache in Kiev, who visited Ukrainian military units on the contact line in the Donbas war zone, was seen wearing a uniform with an insignia that had a skull and the "Ukraine or Death" inscription.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation command said Stewart had traveled to eastern Ukraine to assess the situation on the ground. It later released photos from the US military official's visit. In some of them, Stewart could be seen with a patch of the 72nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade named after the Black Zaporizhians of the Ukrainian Army. In others, she had no skull-showing shoulder sleeve insignia.

Donbas has seen an escalation in the situation over the past weeks. On Wednesday, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said the situation at the contact line was deteriorating.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the situation on the border as "frightening." He said Russia was taking steps to bolster the security of its western frontier in response to increased NATO presence. The United States and Ukraine, in turn, accuse Moscow of a troop buildup at the border.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited military positions in Donbas and spoke with soldiers. On the same day, Russia's deputy chief of the presidential executive office, Dmitry Kozak, said that there was no link between Zelenskyy's visit and the deterioration of the situation in the region. According to Kozak, Kiev does not want to start a full-scale war in Donbas, and instead, it pursues "PR stunts accompanied by the imitation of a military threat."