UrduPoint.com

US Defense Bill Requires Biennial Reporting On Russian Influence Operations Against Allies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The 2022 US defense spending bill requires biennial reporting on alleged Russian influence operations and campaigns targeting American military alliances, according to a copy of the legislation released on Tuesday.

"Not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act and biennially thereafter until April 1, 2024, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence and the heads of any other appropriate departments or agencies, shall jointly submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report on Russian influence operations and campaigns that target United States military alliances and partnerships," the defense bill reads.

