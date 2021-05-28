UrduPoint.com
US Defense Budget Proposal For 2022 Continues Work To Modernize Nuclear Triad - Austin

Fri 28th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The $715 billion US defense budget proposal for 2022 includes investments to keep modernizing the United States' nuclear triad capabilities, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"You can expect to see continued investment in the modernization of the triad," Austin said when asked what the publican can expect to see in the 2022 budget with respect to nuclear modernization.

Austin also said the budget will include substantial investments in missile defense and naval forces.

The Trump administration began work to develop US hypersonic missile systems after Russia and China attained the capability.

The details of the $715 billion defense budget will be rolled out on Friday.

