US Defense Chief Announces $6 Bn In Security Aid For Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 11:35 PM
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Friday as Washington rushes to fill gaps left by months of limited American assistance
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced $6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Friday as Washington rushes to fill gaps left by months of limited American assistance.
The package is the second this week, following another valued at $1 billion that was announced just after US President Joe Biden signed a much-delayed bill to provide new funding for Ukraine as it struggles to hold back Russian advances.
"I'm... pleased to announce today an additional commitment of $6 billion through our Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative," Austin told journalists, saying it will allow the procurement of new capabilities for Kyiv from US industry.
"This is the largest security assistance package we've committed to date," Austin said, adding that it will include air defense munitions, counter-drone systems, artillery ammunition and maintenance and sustainment support.
The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $44 billion in security assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
But prior to this week, Washington had announced new aid for Ukraine on just one other occasion this year, a $300 million package in March that was only made possible by using money that the Pentagon had saved on other purchases.
A squabbling Congress had not approved large-scale funding for Kyiv for nearly a year and a half, but eventually took action starting last week after months of acrimonious debate among lawmakers over how or even whether to help Ukraine defend itself.
The US House of Representatives on April 20 approved legislation authorizing $95 billion in aid funding, including $61 billion for Ukraine, while the Senate passed the measure on Tuesday and Biden signed it into law the following day.
Recent Stories
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police
Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization
More Stories From World
-
Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks13 minutes ago
-
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes32 minutes ago
-
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts32 minutes ago
-
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses47 minutes ago
-
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace37 minutes ago
-
Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police45 minutes ago
-
Israeli-fired unexploded bombs could take 14 years to clear: UN37 minutes ago
-
US announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s National Day Reception held in Colombo32 minutes ago
-
Erdogan's White House talks with Biden on May 9 postponed: Turkish official31 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM keeps country guessing on his future31 minutes ago
-
At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials2 hours ago