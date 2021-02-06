US Defense Chief Approves 1,110 Troops to Support 5 Federal Vaccination Sites - Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has approved 1,110 service members to support five federal vaccination sites across the United States, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has approved 1,110 service members to support five Federal vaccination sites across the United States, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"On February 4, the Secretary of Defense approved 1,110 active duty service members will support 5 FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] COVID-19 vaccination centers," the Pentagon said in a press release.

Each team will consist of 222 service members from all branches of the US military, the release said. The teams will include registered nurses, clinical staff, vaccinators, command and control, and general purpose personnel, the release added.

FEMA's request for 10,000 service members to support 100 vaccination sites is still pending, according to the release.