US Defense Chief Austin Calls on Congress to Pass Pentagon Funding Bill - Letters

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday urged Congress to pass a full-year appropriations bill to fund the Pentagon and other government operations, with current funding set to expire next month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday urged Congress to pass a full-year appropriations bill to fund the Pentagon and other government operations, with current funding set to expire next month.

"The Department of Defense (DoD) once again faces the threat of an extended continuing resolution to fund our programs and operations into the new year," Austin said in letters to lawmakers. "I strongly urge you to act decisively - now - to meet America's needs and support our forces who support all of us, by immediately reaching a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on full-year 2023 appropriations for DoD and all agencies."

Austin addressed the letter, obtained by Politico, to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy and House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, as well as party leadership in both chambers.

In September, Congress passed a stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown set to begin October 1. The legislation funds the government through December 16, by which point lawmakers will have to pass another appropriations bill or risk a shutdown.

Earlier this month, US Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin said he is hopeful that lawmakers can pass a bipartisan, omnibus appropriations package. Congress is currently operating in a so-called "lame duck" session, which takes place between elections and the new class of lawmakers taking office.

The continuing resolution currently funding the Defense Department prohibits them from commencing new initiatives, such as those requested by Indo-Pacific theater commanders, Austin said.

The lack of a long-term appropriations bill also delays needed investments in military infrastructure, including barracks and child care centers, Austin said.

The US cannot outcompete China with funding challenges impeding the Pentagon for several months each fiscal year, Austin added.

US national security also depends on funding for other agencies within the State Department, Energy Department, Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security as well, Austin said.