US Defense Chief Austin Says Has Used Cluster Munitions Himself, Aware Of Risks

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during an interview with CNN that he has personally been involved with the use of cluster munitions and understands their risks, following the United States' decision to provide the controversial munitions to Ukraine.

"I do," Austin said on Thursday, when asked if he understands cluster munitions' uses and risks. "I know how these munitions work, I actually used them in combat."

The US-provided cluster munitions - which deploy smaller bomblets that can fail to detonate, later endangering civilians - have already arrived in Ukraine, alongside cluster munitions from other countries, the Defense Department said earlier on Thursday.

President Joe Biden's decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions was met with criticism by US lawmakers in both major political parties as well as US allies, Russia and other countries. The Biden administration has said earlier the use of cluster munitions is tantamount to a war crime.

The last recorded use of cluster munitions by the United States was during its 2003 invasion of Iraq, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl also said on Thursday.

