UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief Austin Warns Against Making Direct Comparisons Between Ukraine, Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 07:36 PM

US Defense Chief Austin Warns Against Making Direct Comparisons Between Ukraine, Taiwan

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned against drawing direct parallels between Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and a hypothetical conflict between China and Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned against drawing direct parallels between Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and a hypothetical conflict between China and Taiwan.

"It's not advisable to make direct comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan. These are two completely different scenarios, two different theaters," Austin told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Austin declined to speculate whether Ukraine's defensive posture would give China second thoughts about reuniting with Taiwan. China's defense ministry has previously said no force will prevent the country's reunification with Taiwan.

The US defense chief also pushed back on criticism from lawmakers who have alleged that the United States had failed to deter Russia's special military operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on the request of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian said the special operation targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and does not plan occupy the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court extends stay order in SECP da ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay order in SECP data leak case

2 minutes ago
 PTI stages rally to support PM Khan

PTI stages rally to support PM Khan

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal

Court adjourns reference against Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 US Building Up Military-Biological Potential - Rus ..

US Building Up Military-Biological Potential - Russian Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan fully aware of constitutional responsibilities

7 minutes ago
 PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabu ..

PHC takes notice of illegal construction near Kabul, Sardaryab Rivers

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.