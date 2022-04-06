US Defense Chief Austin Warns Against Making Direct Comparisons Between Ukraine, Taiwan

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned against drawing direct parallels between Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and a hypothetical conflict between China and Taiwan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday warned against drawing direct parallels between Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and a hypothetical conflict between China and Taiwan.

"It's not advisable to make direct comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan. These are two completely different scenarios, two different theaters," Austin told the US House Armed Services Committee.

Austin declined to speculate whether Ukraine's defensive posture would give China second thoughts about reuniting with Taiwan. China's defense ministry has previously said no force will prevent the country's reunification with Taiwan.

The US defense chief also pushed back on criticism from lawmakers who have alleged that the United States had failed to deter Russia's special military operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on the request of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russian said the special operation targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and does not plan occupy the country.