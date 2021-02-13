UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Chief Authorizes 20 More Teams To Back FEMA At Vaccination Sites - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Defense Chief Authorizes 20 More Teams to Back FEMA at Vaccination Sites - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorized 20 more teams to be deployed at vaccination sites through the United States in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said during a news conference.

"Additionally, I want to tell you that Secretary has authorized an additional 20 teams to support FEMA at vaccination sites around the country," Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby explained the support first team of 222 personnel has arrived in California and is expected to be operational by Monday.

The press secretary also said that there soon will be more information on another four previously announced teams.

The number of Defense Department active duty personnel supporting or prepared to support FEMA exceeds 4700, Kirby added.

Related Topics

Austin United States

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

2 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

45 minutes ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

45 minutes ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

45 minutes ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.