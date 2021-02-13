US Defense Chief Authorizes 20 More Teams to Back FEMA at Vaccination Sites - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorized 20 more teams to be deployed at vaccination sites through the United States in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said during a news conference.

"Additionally, I want to tell you that Secretary has authorized an additional 20 teams to support FEMA at vaccination sites around the country," Kirby said on Friday.

Kirby explained the support first team of 222 personnel has arrived in California and is expected to be operational by Monday.

The press secretary also said that there soon will be more information on another four previously announced teams.

The number of Defense Department active duty personnel supporting or prepared to support FEMA exceeds 4700, Kirby added.