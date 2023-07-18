US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing Border

A US soldier was taken into custody by North Korea after crossing into the country illegally from South Korea while on a tour, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Tuesday

"What we do know is that one of our servicemembers who was on a tour willfully and without authorization crossed the military demarcation line. We believe he is in DPRK custody," Austin said during a press briefing, when asked about the incident.

The Pentagon is closely monitoring and investigating the situation, as well as working to notify the soldier's next of kin, Austin said.

The Pentagon, he added, is foremost concerned about the welfare of the US soldier.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action in the military prior to the incident.

The United Nations has also confirmed their knowledge of the incident and efforts to work with North Korea to resolve the situation.