Open Menu

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention Of US Soldier By North Korea After Crossing Border

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 10:37 PM

US Defense Chief Confirms Detention of US Soldier by North Korea After Crossing Border

A US soldier was taken into custody by North Korea after crossing into the country illegally from South Korea while on a tour, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) A US soldier was taken into custody by North Korea after crossing into the country illegally from South Korea while on a tour, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Tuesday.

"What we do know is that one of our servicemembers who was on a tour willfully and without authorization crossed the military demarcation line. We believe he is in DPRK custody," Austin said during a press briefing, when asked about the incident.

The Pentagon is closely monitoring and investigating the situation, as well as working to notify the soldier's next of kin, Austin said.

The Pentagon, he added, is foremost concerned about the welfare of the US soldier.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action in the military prior to the incident.

The United Nations has also confirmed their knowledge of the incident and efforts to work with North Korea to resolve the situation.

Related Topics

United Nations Pentagon Austin South Korea North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

56 seconds ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

1 minute ago
 U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Win ..

U.S Consulate General launches Science Project Winners on Voyage to Space Camp

4 minutes ago
 Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

Australia retain Warner for fourth Ashes Test

4 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat W ..

Catalonia's Reservoirs Only 30% Full Due to Heat Wave in Spain - Reports

4 minutes ago
 EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions ..

EU Informally Agreed to Impose Military Sanctions Against Belarus - Reports

4 minutes ago
Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regard ..

Awareness Seminar held to educate teachers regarding prevention of corporal pun ..

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Secu ..

Pentagon Says US, Allies Working on Bilateral Security Guarantee Deals With Ukra ..

8 minutes ago
 Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrive ..

Poland Moves Troops to East as Wagner Group Arrives in Belarus - Defense Ministr ..

8 minutes ago
 PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow ba ..

PMDC directs pharmaceutical companies to follow barcoding rules

8 minutes ago
 Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PI ..

Medical waste disposal system fully functional: PIMS

8 minutes ago
 Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Si ..

Canadian Inflation Down to 2.8% in June, Lowest Since 2021 - Statistics Agency

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World