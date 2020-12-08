UrduPoint.com
US Defense Chief Discusses S. China Sea With Senior Philippines Officials - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:34 PM

Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has held talks with the Philippines foreign secretary and secretary of defense on boosting military cooperation and keeping the South China Sea open, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has held talks with the Philippines foreign secretary and secretary of defense on boosting military cooperation and keeping the South China Sea open, the Department of Defense announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Acting Secretary of Defense ... Miller met with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodore Locsin in Manila today," the release said. "The secretaries also discussed opportunities for deepening bilateral defense cooperation and advancing a shared interest in a free and open South China Sea.

"

Miller emphasized the importance of the bilateral alliance between Washington and Manila and the value the US-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement brings to both countries, the release added.

Miller also participated in a capabilities display of recently-delivered US sniper and counter-improvised explosive device (IED) equipment, according to the release.

