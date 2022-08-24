UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief Discusses Syria, Ukraine With Turkish Counterpart - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 09:10 PM

US Defense Chief Discusses Syria, Ukraine With Turkish Counterpart - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday spoke by phone about issues including the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and the situation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"(Austin and Akar) discussed the importance of mitigating civilian harm in Syria, ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS, and their shared concern over the potential risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine as a result of Russia's reckless behavior," Ryder said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Austin also thanked Akar for Turkey's role in restarting agricultural shipments from the Black Sea to the international market, the readout added.

The two defense leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation between the United States and Turkey as well, the readout said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Turkey Nuclear Pentagon ISIS Austin United States Market From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

1 hour ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

4 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.