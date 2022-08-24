US Defense Chief Discusses Syria, Ukraine With Turkish Counterpart - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday spoke by phone about issues including the defeat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and the situation in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"(Austin and Akar) discussed the importance of mitigating civilian harm in Syria, ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS, and their shared concern over the potential risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine as a result of Russia's reckless behavior," Ryder said in a readout of the leaders' call.

Austin also thanked Akar for Turkey's role in restarting agricultural shipments from the Black Sea to the international market, the readout added.

The two defense leaders discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation between the United States and Turkey as well, the readout said.