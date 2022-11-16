US Defense Chief Embarks on Trip to Canada, Indonesia, Cambodia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week will embark on a trip to Canada, Indonesia, and Cambodia to participate in a number of security-related events, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"Secretary Austin will depart Friday for a trip to Canada, Indonesia, and Cambodia," Ryder said during a press briefing.

In Nova Scotia, Canada, Austin will deliver keynote remarks at the 2022 Halifax International Security Forum centered on efforts to build a "more resilient security architecture," and will also meet with Canadian Minister of National Defense Anita Anand to discuss the close defense relationship between the United State and Canada and the importance of strategic investments in defense capabilities, Ryder said.

From Canada, the secretary will head to Jakarta, Indonesia to meet with senior government and military leaders, Ryder added.

In Cambodia, Austin will participate in the ninth ASEAN defense ministers meeting, also known as ADMM-Plus alongside the ten ASEAN member states and eight dialogue partners, Ryder also said.