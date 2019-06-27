US Defense Chief Esper Encourages NATO Allies to Build Coalition Against Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Acting US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in his remarks during a trip to Brussels on Thursday that he has encouraged NATO allies to join efforts by the United States to build an international coalition against Iran and will provide additional requested information to advance that goal.

"In focused conversations with allies, I discussed the need to internationalize this issue by encouraging NATO allies and regional partners to voice their opposition to Iran's bad behavior and to help us deter further provocative acts by improving maritime security and demonstrating resolve," Esper said.

Esper explained that the allies have requested more information on the issue and he has directed his team to provide a detailed brief on the extent of Iran's malign influence.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and began re-imposing sanctions.

Last Thursday, Iran announced it downed a US surveillance drone for violating its airspace. US President Donald Trump said he decided to retaliate by undertaking strikes on targets in Iran, but decided against such course of action at the last minute.

The United States has started building up its military presence in the middle East in what National Security Adviser John Bolton has characterized as a clear message to Iran. According to the Defense Department, the United States recently deployed in the region an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters.

In addition, the USS Mason destroyer was ordered to the region earlier in June in the wake of an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States has claimed that Iran had sabotaged the vessels. Iran has denied the accussations.