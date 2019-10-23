US Defense Chief Esper, Saudi Crown Prince Seek Global Alliances to Help Protect Gulf

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed plans for a global military effort to protect shipments through the Persian Gulf, according to a Pentagon readout of the meeting on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed plans for a global military effort to protect shipments through the Persian Gulf, according to a Pentagon readout of the meeting on Thursday.

"The leaders discussed regional security concerns, including the need to find a political solution to the war in Yemen, [and] the goal to internationalize maritime and air defense in the Gulf," the readout said.

The two officials also reviewed longstanding US-Saudi cooperation on counterterrorism, as well as joint efforts addressing Iran's activities in the middle East, it added.

The US is urging NATO allies to help provide security in the region by sending ships, aircraft and air defense systems following an attack on Saudi oil facilities that destroyed about half of the kingdom's oil production capacity, Esper told reporters earlier.

Esper recently announced the deployment of 3,000 additional US service members to Saudi Arabia to bolster air defenses against a repeat of the September 14 missile and drone attack, which both nations blame on Iran.