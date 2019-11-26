US Defense Chief Esper Says Navy Secretary Was Fired For Going Outside 'Chain of Command'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's dismissal resulted from chain-of-command violations, not the case of a pardoned Navy Seal, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters.

"Contrary to the narrative that some want to put forward in the media, this dismissal is not about [Navy Seal] Eddie Gallagher. It's about Secretary Spencer and the chain of command," Esper said on Monday.

President Donald Trump pardoned Gallagher, ordered his rank restored and his medals returned following a conviction for posing for a photo with a dead Afghan terrorist.

Spencer was dismissed - whether he was fired or quit is open to debate - after attempting to negotiate a deal with White House that would have first required a formal Navy review before Gallagher could keep a Trident pin worn by Navy Seals.

"First, we have a chain of command that should be followed and that chain of command must be kept informed," Esper said. "Second, once we agree on a position we stick to it and support it both in private and public. Third, if you don't like that position then simply resign, otherwise implement it as if you would implement any other order."

Media reports said Spencer attempted to negotiate a deal with the White House - without informing Esper - while the White House considered the case closed with the presidential pardon.