US Defense Chief Esper's 4-Nation Asia Visit Emphasizes Indo-Pacific Security - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper will begin a security tour of East Asia on November 13 for talks in South Korea, the Philippines and Vietnam, as well as a meeting of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Pentagon said in on Thursday.

"[The tour begins] in South Korea, Secretary Esper will attend the 51st US - ROK [Republic of Korea] Security Consultative Meeting where he will meet with his counterpart and other senior South Korean officials to discuss the Alliance and reaffirm our commitment to enhancing our bilateral defense cooperation," the Defense Department said in a press release.

In addition to reviewing the threat from North Korea, Esper plans to address security throughout the entire Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

The next stop in Thailand will allow Esper to join 10 ASEAN nations for regional security talks, the release added.

Esper's visit will end with stops in two ASEAN nations - the Philippines and Vietnam - where he will hold bilateral talks with government officials, according to the release.

Your Thoughts and Comments

