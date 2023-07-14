US Defense Chief Holds Call With Senator Tuberville Over Defense Nominee Holds - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a call with US Senator Tommy Tuberville to discuss the secretary's concerns about a hold placed by the lawmaker on defense nominees requiring the Senate's confirmation, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Today, at Secretary Austin's request, he did briefly speak with Senator Tuberville to discuss the unprecedented blanket hold the senator has placed on hundreds of general officer and flag officer nominees at the Department of Defense," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Tuberville imposed the hold on Biden administration nominees due to new Pentagon abortion policies.

The hold has left the US Marine Corps without a confirmed leader for the first time in 164 years.

Austin explained to Tuberville the impact the holds are having on military readiness, Ryder said. Austin's hope is that Tuberville lifts his holds, Ryder said.

The two officials agreed to speak again next week, Ryder added.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he would only consider speaking to Tuberville about the issue if he truly believed the senator's mind could be changed. It is the responsibility of the Republican Party to take a stand against Tuberville, Biden said.