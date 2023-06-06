UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief In D-Day Anniversary Address Says WW2 Veterans 'Saved The World'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

US Defense Chief in D-Day Anniversary Address Says WW2 Veterans 'Saved the World'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday visited the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, to commemorate the anniversary of the D-Day invasion and praised the veterans of the war for saving the world.

"To the veterans of World War II: we salute you. You saved the world," Austin said during a speech in Normandy.

Austin did not mention the role the Soviet Union served keeping Nazi forces occupied on the Eastern front while the United States and its allies prepared for Operation Overlord. However, Austin highlighted that Britain, Australia, Canada, France, and "other countries" rallied together to defeat Germany.

The US defense chief described the ferocious fighting that took place in Nazi-occupied France.

"It's easy to forget how desperate the battle was, how loud the clash was, how many things could have gone wrong, and how many things did go wrong," Austin said. "But on D-Day, courage won out over terror, daring over cruelty, and liberty over tyranny."

The D-Day invasion is the largest ever naval, air and land operation conducted in history. Nearly 7,000 allied naval vessels took part in the operation and more than 132,000 allied troops were landed across five beaches in Normandy.

More than 4,414 allied troops were killed during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1644, including 2,501 American troops. Overall, some 73,000 allied troops were killed during Operation Overlord, which opened a second front against Germany in the west.

Related Topics

World Australia Canada France Germany Austin United States June World War

Recent Stories

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qur ..

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

20 minutes ago
  Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song off ..

 Amna Ilyas says she never rejected item song offers

2 hours ago
 LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

3 hours ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.